Sacred Heart beats Georgiana in 1A Final Four, 82-55

Two-time defending state champion Sacred Heart Catholic (27-8) will be playing for a third AHSAA Class 1A boys’ state basketball title Thursday night after beating Georgiana 82-55 in the Class 1A semifinals Monday at the BJCC Legacy Arena.

Sacred Heart will meet South Lamar in the finals Thursday afternoon at 5:45 p.m. at Legacy Arena. The 95th annual AHSAA State Basketball Championship semifinal games are being live-streamed by the NFHS Network, and the finals will be televised live by Raycom Sports.

The AHSAA Radio Network is also broadcasting all games over its statewide radio network and internet link.

Coach Ralpheal Graves’ Cardinals used a big third quarter to break open the rematch from last year’s finals. Sacred Heart led 36-29 at the half but outscored Coach Kirk Norris’ Panthers (27-3) in the third period 28-11. Georgiana never recovered.D.J. Heath scored 27 points, had four assists and three steals for the Cardinals. Dakota Myers added 20 points, Diante Wood and Kevion Nolan chipped in 15 each. Wood also had 10 rebounds and five assists. Nolan and Heath each had three 3-point goals.

Nizaiah Smith led Georgiana with 20 points and 11 rebounds. He was also 6-of-7 at the foul line and the Panthers finished 16-of-20 as a team. Ja’Micha Stallworth added 12 points and Keinderus Mobley added eight.

