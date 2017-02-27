Auburn's Tiger Giving Day funds all 22 projects

Tiger Giving Day, an online crowdfunding initiative created by Auburn University, was able to fund all 22 of the projects it listed on its site! More than $500,000 was raised through gifts from nearly 3,000 Auburn alumni, friends, and fans.

Each project was featured on the tigergiving.org site and included a bio and video that explained what made the project special.

One of the projects on the site included the Auburn Wheelchair Basketball team. The project "Better Equipment for Wheelchair Basketball Athletes" had an initial goal of 12,000 to raise specialized equipment for the team. Exceeding this goal by 148 percent, Tiger Giving Day helped the team raise $17,760.

“Thank you for all of the donations,” said Matt Jones, a student-athlete on the team. “We are at 148 percent of our goal. It’s going to be great for us. We’re going to get new weight equipment, new chairs, and a shooting gun [a machine which returns balls to players]. It’s just incredible.”

For a full list of the Tiger Giving Day projects, go to tigergiving.org.

