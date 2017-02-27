Neighbors react after Ozark baby's death, father's arrest

Neighbors are reacting after an Ozark father was arrested over the weekend and charge with capital murder in the death of his 2-month-old son.

Nearby residents said they are shocked and heartbroken to hear what happened at Claybank Apartments, located in the 100 block of Claybank Avenue.

Police received the call about an unresponsive child around 2 a.m. Saturday. Jaylin Jamal Toles, 19, was home alone with the baby when he made the 911 call, investigators said.

Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker said a 911 operator walked Toles through the steps to attempt CPR.

Emergency personnel transported the child to Dale Medical Center for further resuscitation efforts, but the child was eventually pronounced dead.

Law enforcement officials said they found the situation suspicious, though the did not elaborate on why. After conducting several interviews and collecting physical evidence, officials arrested Toles for capital murder.

Neighbors said the father had a violent history with the baby's mother, but police say they've no record of any domestic abuse being reported.

"Most of my officers and people who had direct contact with this case, it's a huge struggle when there's a death with an infant," Walker said. "Most of my employees have kids, and so it really tugs at their hearts "

Charles Thomas, a neighbor, said he saw Toles every morning.

"He seemed to be alright," Thomas recalled, "but I just don't know what happened to him. I don't know what made him, you know, do something like that, something had to, you know, make him flip to do something like that."

The child's body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. Results are expected within the next few days.

Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing.