Changes made to Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee event lineup

Event organizers of the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma say a few events have been altered after event organizers received a bill from the city last week.

According to event co-coordinator Sam Walker, Thursday's Miss Jubilee Pageant will now be held at the Wallace Community College's Goodwin Theatre.

On Friday, the Children's Sojourn event, an event in which elementary school kids from across the area march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, has been canceled. Walker says that schools started saying they did not want to be in the center of the controversial issue so they decided not to participate in the event.

Walker also said that the Jubilee Music and Street Festival will be moved to private property on the Montgomery side of Edmund Pettus Bridge in the Memorial Park. All performers are still scheduled to perform and adequate security will be provided.

On Friday, event organizers said the event would go on as planned, despite the city notifying them that part of their street festival would have to be relocated to a different area.

Walker went on to say that the Omega Psi Phi fraternity is paying for the parade permit cost so that the parade can go on as scheduled.

The controversy surrounding the event started when the city handed event organizers a bill on Wednesday totaling $23,882.02 for the five-day event. The move angered many, including an Alabama lawmaker who said the fees would not be paid.

"The City of Selma delivered a letter stating that the Bridge Crossing Jubilee must pay $23,882.02 in advance in order to march and engage in other activities on the 52nd Anniversary of Bloody Sunday.," said AL Senator Hank Sanders. "We will not pay to march in Selma. Selma paid for the right to march with blood in 1965. We will not pay to march in 2017."

