Prattville PD searching for 2 women in relation to shoplifting case

The Prattville Police Department is looking for two women wanted in reference to a shoplifting case.

Two other women have been identified in the case, but the search continues for these two suspects.

The women are wanted for questioning in regards to a felony shoplifting that occurred on January 24 at a store in the 1400 block of Cotton Exchange in Prattville.

The female in the blue shirt was identified as Janesha Jackson, and the female in the Auburn shirt was identified as Laporchie Howard.

According to authorities, Jackson listed several of the stolen items for sale on Facebook shortly after the offense.

The female in the gray shirt and the female in the red and black plaid shirt are unknown at this time.

Anyone who can help locate the wanted women is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. A reward is being offered for a tip that

leads to an arrest.

