City of Ozark working to repair severe weather sirens

The City of Ozark is working to fix its emergency sirens to warn residents of potentially dangerous weather, such as tornadoes.

The sirens have been out of service since the tornado threats several weeks ago.

Mayor Bob Bunting says he was surprised and concerned when they went to turn them on and the siren system wouldn't go off. He has arranged a temporary warning procedure until the sirens can be fixed.

He plans to place police officers in various locations throughout the city to sound sirens in case of a tornado threat.

"We've inspected every one of them. Our sirens will now work, except we need to fix the mechanism that will turn them on automatically," said Bunting. "When we pull the switch, that mechanism will signal to all the sirens to go off and that's where the problem is."

A company hired by the city was scheduled to work at the tower on Monday. Bunting hopes to have it back working properly by the end of the week. In the meantime, Bunting encourages residents to purchase weather radios for back up while the sirens are down or if they ever go out again.

