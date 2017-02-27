ADOC identifies 2 suspects in Elmore Correctional inmate's stabbing death

The Alabama Department of Corrections identified two suspects Monday charged in the stabbing death of a fellow state inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility.

Inmates David Menuel Carter, 37, and Corey Mirell Hughes, 21, have been detained after ADOC officials say they fatally stabbed Demarko Quinta Carlisle, 36, on Sunday. The stabbing happened during an altercation in one of the facility dorms.

Prison officials said Carlisle was stabbed multiple times during the attack and died as a result of the injuries.

Carter is serving a 30-year sentence on a 2011 murder conviction. Hughes is serving a 25-year sentence for a 2013 murder conviction. Both were convicted and sentenced in Montgomery County. A motive for the stabbing was unknown.

Carlisle was serving a life sentence after a 1999 murder and first-degree robbery conviction in Jefferson County.

It's been a particularly violent month for ADOC's Elmore County prison facilities. This is the second fatal stabbing at Elmore Correctional Facility since Feb. 16. A third, unrelated inmate fatality happened at Staton Correctional Facility, also on Feb. 16.

Grant Mickens, 35, died when he was fatally stabbed. ADOC says the suspect in that death is Demetric Horsley, 31, who was charged with capital murder in Mickens’ death.

David Sanders was the victim of a fatal attack at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore. He died at a Montgomery hospital two days later. A total of four inmates have been detained as suspects in his death.

The recent incidents at the Elmore and Staton Correctional Facilities are unrelated, according to prison officials.

The Elmore Correctional Facility remained locked down Monday while ADOC continued its investigation into the stabbings.

