I-85 SB clear after crash near Ann Street - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

I-85 SB clear after crash near Ann Street

(Source: ALDOT traffic camera) (Source: ALDOT traffic camera)
(Source: ALDOT traffic camera) (Source: ALDOT traffic camera)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Interstate 85 is clear after a crash in the southbound lanes Monday afternoon.

The crash was considered minor, but it did affect traffic.

 Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly