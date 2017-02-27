Lady Trojans using youth as fuel this season

When you clinch your third trip to Birmingham in the last four years, that's reason to celebrate.

With a win over Eufaula in the South Regional Final, the Charles Henderson Lady Trojans are now just two wins away from a state title.

"That would be wonderful," said head coach Dynesha Jones. "Haven't had it done. It would be a great accomplishment as far as basketball."

The Trojans have been hard at work in the gym, preparing for Wednesday's game against Arab with hopes of putting last year's semifinal loss to Wenonah behind them.

"We've been wanting this bad all year so we've been working since the summer," said freshman Niara Jones.

"They scored more points than we did last time. Our big player got in trouble," said Coach Jones. "The main focus is now Maori is mature. She's older, playing a lot better. Some of those fouls she made last year, she knows better this year."

The Charles Henderson team, made up of mostly freshmen and sophomores, have used its youth as motivation for its Final Four run.

"Some of us have been playing for more than a year, even though we're young," said Niara. "Just believe in each other."

"Age doesn't matter. With them saying they are young, it makes them work even harder," said Coach Jones. "My 10th graders love playing against the seniors. My 9th graders love playing against the seniors. They love that competition."

Talking with Jones at practice, she says the team has a little extra motivation for the game on Wednesday as Arab has already made hotel plans for the championship game.

Charles Henderson and Arab will tip off Wednesday in Birmingham at 6:00 p.m.

