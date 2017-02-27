Butler Co. correctional officer charged in contraband bust

A former correctional officer in Butler County found herself on the other side of the law and was placed behind bars in the same facility she patrolled in, accused of smuggling in illegal material for an inmate.

Sheriff Kenny Harden says the sheriff’s department received information that an employee, Mary Frances Hardy, brought a cell phone into the jail.

When she reported to work Friday morning, she was interviewed by investigators.

“She confessed to bringing a cell phone in and actually getting paid to do it by an inmate. The inmate had money wired to her,” Sheriff Harden said.

Hardy was terminated from her job and arrested and charged with promoting prison contraband.

According to Harden, she had been employed at the correctional facility for about nine months.

“That’s one thing we’re not going to tolerate with correctional officers breaking the law. This is the first time we’ve ever had to arrest one for that and hopefully, we never do it again. But if they do it, they are going to be charged,” Sheriff Harden added.

