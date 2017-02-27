Special Report: Crack the code on store price tags

We all love a good bargain. There's something thrilling about finding a coveted item on sale but what if we told you these discounts are in plain sight; you just need to know what to look for!

Our experts shopped till’ they dropped to help you cash in on all the hidden savings at your favorite stores.

It started as an internal pricing system for employees, indicating to them where to stock clearance merchandise, but it's evolved into the ultimate shopping hack and when you crack the code, the savings make a lot of "cents.”

Self-proclaimed shopaholic Jacquieline Allen thought she knew all the tricks of the retail trade.

“It's my vice; some people smoke, some people drink, some people eat, well I like to eat too but shopping is probably the best,” said Allen.

But after shopping with us, Allen is hooked on cracking the code.

“Typically, people go in and look at the dollars to see if it’s a good deal or not, this hack is about looking at the cents,” said Kyle James, founder, and blogger behind rather-be-shopping.com.

James used to work in retail and now he's helping consumers, like Allen, crack the code, one price tag at a time.

“It makes shoppers feel like they're outsmarting the retailer. A lot of times, you don’t really know how much profit a store is making on something that you're buying. To come back and figure out this internal pricing system and how it works at these stores, and you feel like you one-upped them a bit and you're guaranteed that you got the lowest price and for shoppers, that’s kind of a cool feeling,” said James.

So how do you beat the retailers at their own game? It's not the dollars that reveal the deal, the saving secrets are in the cents.

Using our expert intel, we shopped till we dropped and put James' code to the test. Our first stop was Target.

“If it ends in .99 cents, its full price. If it ends in .98, .88, .04 or .24, that means it’s a markdown clearance item,” said James. “And in the upper right-hand corner of that sticker is where the magic happens you might say. You'll see a little number: it will be 15, 30, 50, 75 or 90 and what that is is the percentage off the original price,” Allen added.

According to James, Target marks down their merchandise every 10-14 days, so that percentage in the upper right-hand corner can help you play the game. If that little number reads 15 or 30, don’t buy it.

“If there's a lot of inventory, you're probably going to get it even cheaper,” said James.

Guys, we've got you covered, the code even works at stores like Home Depot, thanks to Rather be Shopping’s decoding system, we found rock bottom prices like a ceiling fan for just $25.

Unlike Target’s clearance stickers, at Home Depot keep an eye out for yellow.

“Those colors, typically they end in .96 or a .03 and the .03 means there are three weeks until it's cleared out of the store completely,” said Allen.

Next stop on the crack the code shopping spree, JC Penny, where there are two sets of digits that equal a bargain.

“If it ends in .00, its full price. If it ends in .99, it’s a clearance item, kind of the holy grail of JC Penny is you want to look for things that end in a .97 and that means it’s a clearance item that the store really wants to get rid of,” said James.

The clues don't stop there, you can also decrypt price tags at places like American Eagle, Office Depot and Sam's Club, surprising even the most seasoned shoppers like Allen.

“I'm all in, maybe there's, I thought I knew quite a bit but I learned some stuff today that I didn't know and things to pay attention to that I didn't pay attention to before,” said Allen.

So why are retailers practically giving away their savings secrets to shoppers?

“A lot of times, its stuff the store wants to get rid of anyways so I haven't had any negative backlash from stores saying ‘hey don’t be talking about that' or 'that's not how we do it,' a lot of stores are pretty tight lipped about it and they don't necessarily debunk my information, they keep it close to the vest,” said James.

From the vest to your wallet, folks like Allen are outsmarting the retailer and cashing in on the saving and now, you can too!

“Anything that can save an extra dollar because that's another dollar I can spend on something else,” said Allen.

For a Rather be Shopping Crack the Code PDF, click here. James says he understands times are tight for a lot of families so he likes coming up with clever ways to help folks save and make their paycheck go as far as possible.



“The cool thing about it is it doesn't require a lot of technology. You don’t need to have a smartphone, you don’t have to scan the barcode and figure out if it's cheaper somewhere else. It's an old-fashioned way to stand there in the aisle because just by looking at the price tag, you can figure out what kind of deal you're getting,” said James.

We reached out to Target and JCPenny about their codes and received a response from JC Penny. A spokesperson responded:

Thanks for your interest but we don’t share details related to our pricing strategy as that information is proprietary.

