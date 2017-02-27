Georgiana standoff suspect also involved in massive 2012 incident

We’re learning more about the man who held authorities at bay for hours and caused residents to flee their homes in a tense Butler County standoff.

The wanted man, who was holed up in a Georgiana house and forced out by tear gas, is no stranger to law enforcement.

Joshua James Mount, 34, remains in the Butler County Jail after the five-hour police standoff.

“We’ve been looking for him for a couple of months on some felony warrants where he actually shot into an occupied vehicle, an incident that took place a few weeks ago in the McKenzie area,” revealed Butler County Sheriff Kenny Harden.

The sheriff’s office received information Thursday that Mount was at a home at the intersection of Pine Street and Meeting Avenue in Georgiana. Deputies were sent there and knocked on the door. They could hear someone inside the house, but no one would come to the door.

They secured the perimeter and were soon able to determine that Mount was inside.

They made contact with him by phone and negotiated with him for several hours in an attempt to get him to come out, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

“He didn’t want to come out of the residence because he had been incarcerated at one point in time before for a couple of years and he was afraid of going down that road of being incarcerated again,” said Georgiana Police Chief Carlton Cook. “He did make a statement that he had a weapon during negotiations. He also said that he would engage in a shootout with the police.”

As a safety precaution, surrounding homes were evacuated. Between 15-20 residents were asked to leave the area until the situation was over.

At 9:45 p.m. the special response tactical team from Greenville fired tear gas through the windows of the home and at 9:50 p.m., Mount came out and was arrested and taken to the Butler County Correctional Facility.

Jamie Roberts, a woman Sheriff Harden identified as Mount’s girlfriend, lives at the home where the standoff took place.

“She had knowledge that he was there. From the start of it, she was not being truthful,” Harden said.

Roberts was charged with hindering prosecution and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This isn’t the first time Joshua Mount has been involved in a standoff with police. In August 2012, he held authorities at bay for 16 hours in Wilcox County at a hotel in Camden.

“He had escaped from DOC and had his girlfriend at the time with him. They were in a motel room at the time when they located him. He was threatening that if they came in, he would kill her and anyone else,” Harden explained.

Harden responded to the scene and was eventually able to talk Mount out of the hotel room and placed him under arrest, bringing an end to the large-scale police operation.

Mount went back to prison and was paroled. Shortly after he was released, he left the scene of a car accident he was involved in.

A manhunt ensued with tracking dogs, but authorities were not able to track Mount down because he was picked up by someone in the area.

Then, Sheriff Harden says Mount was responsible for shooting into a car in McKenzie, which is what deputies went to arrest him for last week.

He is charged with probation violation, shooting into an occupied vehicle and a failure to appear warrant on a theft of property charge. Other charges are pending, the sheriff indicated.

“There very possibly could be some charges coming from some other counties too,” Harden added. “We’re glad that no one was hurt. The Greenville Tact Team did an outstanding job and the Georgiana Police Department was there to assist us. We got the bad guy, got him in jail so it was a good outcome.”

Officials revealed that when the standoff was over and a search of the home was conducted, no weapon was found. For now, Mount is being held in the Butler County Correctional Facility without bond because a parole hold has been placed on him.

“He is off the streets of Butler County right now and he is incarcerated and awaiting on court,” Chief Cook said.

