Scores from Monday's AHSAA basketball semifinal games

The Alabama High School Athletic Association's high school basketball tournament semifinal round got underway on Monday in Birmingham.

Teams from around the state were looking to pick up a win on Monday to advance to the championship game on Friday.

R.C. Hatch's boy's basketball team was able to pick up a 51-27 win over Sheffield in the Class 2A game to advance to the championship game. It is the first time since 2009 that the Bobcats will have a shot at an unprecedented 11th state title.

Jalen Lockett led the Bobcats with 12 points while Venantris Lipscomb added 11.

Lanett picked up a 64-48 win over Barbour County in the Class 2A Boys semifinal game.

The Panthers, who are the defending Class 2A champions, were led by junior Anquaevious Pollard who had 24 points and 15 rebounds. Jalen Madden added 15 points and had three steals.

The Panthers will face the Bobcats in the title game on Friday at 10:45 a.m.

In the Girl's bracket, Geneva County defeated Fyffe 41-35 after the game went into overtime.

The Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run in overtime to pick up the win and advance to the championship game.

Geneva County was led offensively by eighth grader Karie Striplin, who had 17 points and 14 rebounds.

The Bulldogs will face Tanner in the Class 2A championship game.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.