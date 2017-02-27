Josh: Storms likely late Wednesday

A COOL, WET DAY: There was a massive temperature range across our area today; much of central Alabama stayed in the upper 40s most of the day, while the southern counties of the state skyrocketed into the 70s earlier. The large mass of rain that kept us cool will slowly exit the state later tonight, but leftover showers and rumbles could linger well into the overnight hours.

A WARM TUESDAY: Tuesday is a much different day; we think rain will be limited in coverage and many of us will be dry. Clouds should shield the sun, most of the day should be cloudy. With a warm southerly wind, though, temperatures are going to be much warmer. Most of us will reach the upper 70s, with some places making it into the 80s.

STORMS LATE WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A line of showers and storms will roll across Alabama Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. We note the Storm Prediction Center has outlooked much of our area under a "Slight" risk for severe thunderstorms, with the more ominous "Enhanced" risk over north Alabama.

We think the risk of severe weather in our part of Alabama is rather low; the best combination of wind shear and instability will likely stay north of us, especially over Kentucky and Tennessee. But, we'll maintain a low-end risk of severe weather in our area late Wednesday and Wednesday night. Damaging wind would be the issue, should we have any severe weather problems.

COOLER AND DRIER: Sunshine returns Thursday, with afternoon temperatures dropping into the 60s and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We stay comfortably cool and dry through the end of the work week and into the weekend.

Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist