Prairie View A&M tops Alabama State 77-58

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Tevin Bellinger scored 20 points, Zachary Hamilton made three 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Prairie View A&M beat Alabama State 77-58 on Monday night.

Ja'Donta Blakley scored 13 and made eight assists for the Panthers (11-19, 8-8 Southwest Athletic Conference), who entered the game tied for third in conference standings with Jackson State. Troy Thompson hit four 3-pointers for 12 points.

Hamilton's 3 sparked a 10-2 run capped by Shaquille Preston's 3 and the Panthers led 69-46 with 4:39 left to play in the second half. Thompson's 3 put Prairie View up 72-52 and the Panthers were never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

The Hornets led for much of the first half, but Shaquille Preston's layup put Prairie View on top for good, 29-28, amid an 11-0 run and the Panthers led 34-28 at halftime on Hamilton's 3-pointer.

Rodney Simeon scored 14 points and Torloft Thomas scored 10 points for Alabama State (8-20. 6-10), which has lost three straight and entered fourth in conference standings.

