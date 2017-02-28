Delays I-85 SB near Taylor Road entrance ramp after crash

Motorists traveling on I-85 southbound from the Taylor Road entrance ramp into downtown Montgomery may experience delays after a crash, according to cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT cameras show the crash involves multiple vehicles and is near the bottom of the ramp to I-85. Motorists traveling in this direction should slow down, take caution and expect slight delays.

We have reached out to officials for more information about this crash. Continue to check back for updates.

