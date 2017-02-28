Eric: Warm today, strong storms tomorrow

A warm front lifting northward across the area this morning will play a major role in making today feel WAY different than yesterday. Warmer air is surging northward, making for a very Springlike Tuesday forecast. Generally speaking, when it gets this warm this time of year, thunderstorms are often the end result...

TODAY: Fog will remain an issues across parts of east central Alabama through about 9am. From there, we expect a mix of sunshine and clouds into the afternoon. High temperatures will climb toward the 80 degree mark, perhaps even lower 80s in a few spots. The record high to beat in Montgomery is 83, set in 1948. Rain chances will run at a low 10%

WEDNESDAY: Most of the first half of tomorrow will remain quiet as our part of Alabama hangs out ahead of an approaching cold front. As we head into the afternoon, all eyes will be on a developing squall line of thunderstorms to our north. An Enhanced risk for severe weather is in place across roughly the northern third of Alabama, falling into the Slight category for much of our part of central Alabama.

Futureview brings the leading edge of thunderstorms into the Montgomery area around the 6-7 timeframe. Still 36 hours out, that timing is likely to undergo some amendments. We're going to have to monitor that timing closely, as only a slight increase in forward speed could bring an impactful line of thunderstorms into the Montgomery metro around rush hour. That would lead to travel headaches for a lot of folks.

Models have trended slightly more aggressively with instability values this morning, suggesting some of these thunderstorms will be severe. The vertical profile with fairly unidirectional winds supports mainly a wind/hail threat from the stronger cores. We can't rule out a brief spinup tornado, but this is not a tornado setup. What we'll need to monitor is the upstream evolution of this line. This will be a case where we'll be able to follow the line of storms to our north several hours ahead of time, watching to see if the line is more/less impressive. High resolution guidance suggest a fairly widespread squall line, but the extent of severe-caliber storms may only be isolated.

Storms are expected to gradually weaken with time and southern extent, but a marginal risk for damaging winds/hail may still hang on Wednesday night into south/southeast Alabama. The window we'll roll with will be 4pm-midnight with the greatest risk for severe weather generally north of 80/85 where instability will be maximized.

Behind the front, cooler and drier air will make for a seasonable close to the workweek.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.