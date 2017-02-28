A healthy heart starts with a healthy diet

Tuesday wraps up the American Heart Association's Heart Month, a month dedicated to raising awareness about heart disease and start the conversation about preventing it.

According to the Association, a healthy diet and lifestyle are our best weapons against heart disease.

The American Heart Association says while you may be eating plenty of food, your body may not be getting the nutrients it needs to be healthy.

“What we want to do is eat more dietary fiber,” explained Jackson Hospital Registered Dietician Hilary Milott. “Eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, also whole grains, like whole wheat bread, brown rice, whole wheat pasta.”

It’s also important to pay attention to fats. There are good fats and bad fats.

“Be careful with saturated fats, which is primarily found in butter, fattier meat choices, like bacon, sausage, bologna, and also transfats found in prepackaged items and also stick margarines,” Milott warned. “Focus on heart-healthy fats, which would include more olive oil, the vegetable oils, canola oil are really healthy for us.”

Sodium is also a potential danger.

“Sodium is found in a lot of our processed foods,” said Stephanie Schrimsher, another Registered Dietician with Jackson Hospital. “Prepackaged foods like ramen noodles, macaroni and cheese, a lot of canned goods like canned soups, and seasonings that we tend to throw in chili or in stir fry.”

“And be careful with anything that says hydrogenated oil, made with hydrogenated oil on the ingredients list, because we know that’s a transfat, and that’s

been shown to increase our risk for heart disease,” Milott said. She also advises eating fish twice a week. “Fish like salmon, tuna, marcel, sardines are good ones.”

Eating healthy takes a little planning, but it’s probably not as difficult as you may think.

“When you go to a restaurant, that’s a lot of times where you’ll find a lot of that sodium added in, so a way to eliminate that is to ask your server if they would not salt the food.

Also look online at nutrition menus and that will give you a good idea of how much sodium and fats are in these foods,” suggests Schrimsher. “We encourage everyone to use the outside perimeter of the grocery store while shopping. Usually, that’s where all the nutritious foods are.”

The American Heart Association also recommends regular exercise to boost your heart health. You can find more suggestions and information at this website.

