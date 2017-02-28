2 charged after shooting into Dothan residence

Two men are facing charges after authorities say they fired shots into a residence in Dothan on Monday.

Dothan Police responded to a call at the 300 block of Flynn Road after a call indicated that shots were fired into the residence. On arrival, several individuals were detained.

According to investigators, Samuel Earl Merritt Jr, 27, and Sterling Andrew Marshall, age unknown, have been arrested and charged with one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

An investigation revealed that Merritt and Marshall were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated. Both men retrieved a firearm and exchanged several shots between each other.

No one was injured during the altercation.

