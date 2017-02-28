Teen arrested after allegedly firing shots into Georgiana home

A Georgiana teenager is in trouble with the law after police say he fired shots into a house full of people. The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the Cheatham Mobile Home Park on Abrams Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found several people inside the targeted trailer and a large hole in the house left by a large caliber weapon. The bullet entered the side wall and lodged in a kitchen cabinet.

“It was terrible. I’m just glad my baby wasn’t here because she had left with my aunt and I’m glad. If she was here it would have been really bad. So I’m glad about that,” said one of the victims, Dominique Smith.

The victims were able to give police a description of the suspect, a teenager who lives next door.

According to Georgiana Police Chief Carlton Cook, the teenage suspect exchanged words with his neighbor outside and then fired from his front step in the direction of his neighbor’s house.

“We were told during the interview that there was a confrontation between the suspect and another adult victim," the chief said. "That’s the victim he was actually firing the weapon at, but he was inside the trailer at the time.”

One of the victims received minor injuries as he was running away from the gunfire inside the mobile home. He accidentally fell into a window, causing it to break. Glass cut his wrist. He was treated and released from the Georgiana hospital.

The teen, who is not being identified because of his age, turned himself in the next day. He was questioned and interviewed and, according to the chief, admitted to shooting several times in his neighborhood but not into his neighbor’s house.

The suspect was charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and transferred to the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility.

