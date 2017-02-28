MPD investigating death after motorist dies on Selma Highway

A death investigation in underway in Montgomery after a medical call for a motorist Tuesday morning, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Capt. Regina Duckett says an investigation into the driver's death will be conducted after a forensic review. The incident happened on Selma highway near the Montgomery Regional Airport.
No other information related to this investigation has been released at this time.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
