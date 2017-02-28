Social media has negative effects on people with eating disorders

Social media is a great place to share pictures and connect with old friends. It can also be a tough place to look at for people battling eating disorders.

“Here’s a thigh that’s photoshopped,” said Lissa Barnett referring to a picture on social media. “We are comparing ourselves to cartoon characters.”

Barnett fell into that trap. At 24-years-old her life was spiraling out of control.

“As a nurse, I’ve been around death. I have been around dying people and they have a certain scent. I was constantly surrounded by that smell. Come to find out my flesh was decaying. I was actively dying.”

Barnett was down to 62 pounds. She went to two treatment facilities, had a relapse, suffered marital troubles, in what she called the battle of her life.

“I’m faced with this constant demon, this battle in my head and I have to proactively choose the right thing to do.”

Barnett is now 34. She has osteoporosis, she’s in menopause, and is infertile. But her story is one of hope and redemption. She and her husband adopted a 3-year-old boy.

“This little kid doesn’t want to have a mommy he’s embarrassed of. He needs a strong mommy.”

Barnett is also encouraging folks to not just stand by and ignore it. She says if you see someone who may have a problem don’t be afraid to start the conversation.

This is National Eating Disorder Awareness Week. If you or someone you know needs help, here’s a confidential hotline: 1-800-931-2237.

