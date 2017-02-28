Two men arrested in Butler Co. burglary probes

Two men are facing charges in separate burglary investigations in Butler County.

Randall Dean Evans is charged with three counts of burglary and theft of property second degree, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Department. Evans is accused of stealing from the man who lives next door.

Investigators say, the victim noticed that some of his prescription pain pills were missing so he filed a report with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, launching the investigation in the south end of the county.

“When his neighbor would leave home, he would enter the neighbor’s residence and take pills from there. We were able to set up a surveillance camera and catch him coming in the house when the neighbor would leave,” said Butler County Sheriff Kenny Harden.

Sheriff Harden also announced the arrest of Samuel Ray Schofield, who is charged with burglary and theft of property.

“He broke into a home that the owner was deceased and stole a refrigerator, stove and a washing machine. We were able to recover those items,” the sheriff added.

According to investigators, Schofield was recently released from prison and was familiar with the house he targeted, which is located between Greenville and Georgiana.

