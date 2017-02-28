Grant enables AL inmates to overcome substance abuse

Gov. Robert Bentley awarded a $210,605 grant to the Alabama Department of Corrections to continue its drug rehabilitation program in several correctional facilities on Tuesday.

This grant allows Alabama inmates serving prison time for drug-related offenses or crimes to have the opportunity for treatments and on-going support.

“Alabama has seen a significant increase in the number of fatalities caused by opioid abuse, and we must assist those suffering from opioid addiction whenever possible,” Governor Bentley said. “I support this program as a way to reduce our prison population and to safely release people back into the public, once they have completed their sentence and want to become productive members of society.”

The six-month treatment program will be available at seven correctional facilities, which have not been specified, throughout Alabama and will be conducted by trained drug counselors and drug program specialists.

“Through this program, inmates who have struggled with drug dependency can take control of their lives and prepare to become responsible citizens once released. Public safety and our communities win when inmates are able to break an addiction,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. stated.

