Chilton County sex offender arrested for living in prohibited area

A Chilton County resident is facing charges related to his sex offender status after residents notified the Sheriff’s office with concerns.

According to Chilton County Investigator Derrick Bone, Jeffery Seagle has been arrested for failure to register his address with the sex offender registry and for living in an area prohibited to sex offenders.

Bone says the investigation began after residents notified the sheriff’s department that Seagle, a registered sex offender out of Autauga County, was living within 50 feet of Thornsby High School’s football field.

After receiving the complaint, Bone went to the residence and confirmed that Seagle was in fact living in the apartment. Seagle was then taken into custody.

Sheriff Shearon would like the public to visit the Chilton County Sheriff’s office website to access the sex offender’s registry showing where sex offenders are living in the county.

If you have any tips in reference to sex offenders, please call the Chilton County Sheriff's Office at 205-755-4698.

