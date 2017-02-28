Watch the AHSAA Basketball Championships on Bounce, 12.2

Starting Thursday on our Bounce station, 12.2, we will air the Alabama High School Athletic Association Basketball Championships.

The games will also be available online here: AHSAA Finals

Below is a schedule for the title games to be played:

CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 1A GIRLS- R.A. Hubbard (22-8) vs. Spring Garden (27-7), Thursday, 4 p.m.

CLASS 1A BOYS- South Lamar (21-8) vs. Sacred Heart Catholic (27-8), Thursday, 5:45 p.m.

CLASS 2A GIRLS- Tanner (28-2) vs. Geneva County (30-2), Friday, 9 a.m.

CLASS 2A BOYS- R.C. Hatch (24-2) vs. Lanett (24-7), Friday, 10:45 a.m.

CLASS 3A GIRLS- Locust Fork (34-1) vs. Pisgah (27-7), Friday, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A BOYS- Midfield (26-6) vs. Plainview (31-4), Friday, 2:15 p.m.

CLASS 4A GIRLS- Deshler (34-0) vs. Madison Academy (34-1), Friday, 4 p.m.

CLASS 4A BOYS- Hale County (27-4) vs. Monroe County (23-4), Friday, 5:45 p.m.

CLASS 5A GIRLS: Wenonah vs. Charles Henderson, Saturday, 9 a.m.

CLASS 5A BOYS: Mae Jemison vs. Faith Academy, Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

CLASS 6A GIRLS: Hazel Green vs. Homewood, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 6A BOYS: Parker vs. Paul Bryant, Saturday, 2:15 p.m.

CLASS 7A GIRLS: Hoover vs. Spain Park, Saturday, 4 p.m.

CLASS 7A BOYS: Auburn vs. Mountain Brook, Saturday, 5:45 p.m.

All 14 of the championship title games will air on the following channels beginning at 4 p.m.:

Charter 192

WOW! 121

Troy Cablevision 102

Time Warner 306

Andalusia Andalusia Cable 92.1

Brundidge Troy Cablevision 102

Daleville Troy Cablevision 102

Dothan Time Warner 306

Elba Troy Cablevision 102

Enterprise Time Warner 306

Eufaula Brighthouse 228

Greenville Brighthouse 213

Lake Martin Com-Link 842

Luverne Troy Cablevision 102

Opelika Opelika Power Service 174

Opp Opp Cable Vision 104

Ozark Troy Cablevision 102

Troy Troy Cablevision 102

Union Springs Com-Link 842

Wetumpka Brighthouse 213

