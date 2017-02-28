Watch the AHSAA Basketball Championships on Bounce, 12.2 - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WSFA) -

Starting Thursday on our Bounce station, 12.2, we will air the Alabama High School Athletic Association Basketball Championships. 

The games will also be available online here: AHSAA Finals

Below is a schedule for the title games to be played: 

CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • CLASS 1A GIRLS- R.A. Hubbard (22-8) vs. Spring Garden (27-7),  Thursday, 4 p.m.
  • CLASS 1A BOYS- South Lamar (21-8) vs. Sacred Heart Catholic (27-8), Thursday, 5:45 p.m.
  • CLASS 2A GIRLS- Tanner (28-2) vs. Geneva County (30-2), Friday, 9 a.m.
  • CLASS 2A BOYS- R.C. Hatch (24-2) vs. Lanett (24-7), Friday, 10:45 a.m.
  • CLASS 3A GIRLS- Locust Fork (34-1) vs. Pisgah (27-7), Friday, 12:30 p.m.
  • CLASS 3A BOYS- Midfield  (26-6) vs. Plainview (31-4), Friday, 2:15 p.m.
  • CLASS 4A GIRLS- Deshler (34-0) vs. Madison Academy (34-1), Friday, 4 p.m.
  • CLASS 4A BOYS- Hale County (27-4) vs. Monroe County (23-4),  Friday, 5:45 p.m.
  • CLASS 5A GIRLS: Wenonah vs. Charles Henderson, Saturday, 9 a.m.
  • CLASS 5A BOYS: Mae Jemison vs. Faith Academy, Saturday, 10:45 a.m.
  • CLASS 6A GIRLS: Hazel Green vs. Homewood, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
  • CLASS 6A BOYS: Parker vs. Paul Bryant, Saturday, 2:15 p.m.
  • CLASS 7A GIRLS: Hoover vs. Spain Park, Saturday, 4 p.m.
  • CLASS 7A BOYS: Auburn vs. Mountain Brook, Saturday, 5:45 p.m.

All 14 of the championship title games will air on the following channels beginning at 4 p.m.: 

  • Charter  192
  • WOW! 121
  • Troy Cablevision 102
  • Time Warner 306
  • Andalusia  Andalusia  Cable  92.1
  • Brundidge  Troy Cablevision  102
  • Daleville  Troy Cablevision  102
  • Dothan  Time Warner  306
  • Elba  Troy Cablevision  102
  • Enterprise  Time Warner  306
  • Eufaula  Brighthouse  228
  • Greenville  Brighthouse  213
  • Lake Martin  Com-Link  842
  • Luverne  Troy Cablevision  102
  • Opelika Opelika Power Service 174
  • Opp  Opp Cable Vision  104
  • Ozark  Troy Cablevision  102
  • Troy  Troy Cablevision  102
  • Union Springs  Com-Link  842
  • Wetumpka  Brighthouse  213

