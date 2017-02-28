Professional 'green thumbers' say don't let warm weather fool you

Has spring really arrived or is this a bad joke? If you love working in the flower beds, here's a story you wanna dig into.

One expert in the field cautions 'green thumbers' to be careful.

You could say Robert Cleckler has the ultimate green thumb.

"Yea, I love fooling with nursery plants and stuff. It's my nature," said Cleckler who owns the Chilton County Fruitbasket and Nursery off Interstate 65, north of Prattville.

40 years in the nursery business, 40 years of knowing what we're feeling right now; warm temperatures with a healthy dose of rain every now and then could come back to haunt us in a few weeks.



"We always have a cold snap around Easter. We can have frost, and I remember one year we had snow the first week in April. I've had experiences of bringing stuff out of the greenhouse and it gets to looking bad and a customer will not buy it," he said.

That is not to say you can't plant some things right now.

"You can plant snapdragons [and] pansies, they're okay to plant now; any kind of outdoor shrubbery," said Cleckler.

On a few other plants, hold off for awhile.

"I have ferns in here to protect them from the cold. You don't want to put any kind of hanging basket out right now or bedding plant," he said.

So if you're starting to feel the itch, take it from the man who's been there and done that.

"But the old saying is if it thunders in February, there will be a frost in April and it thundered the 6th day in February so there will be some more frosts," Cleckler predicts.

For now, let patience take root.

Robert Cleckler says it's been his experience in the nursery business that we'll have at least one hard freeze or cold snap before Easter.

