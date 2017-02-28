Editorial: Roads or roller coasters

Like most folks, I love a good amusement park ride.

Roller coasters, scramblers, and bumper cars. As a new resident, here in Montgomery, I looked around to see if there were any amusement parks to be found.

Sadly, there are none. Now, don’t get me wrong, there are numerous places to visit for family fun, but none that would give you the true thrill of a roller coaster ride. That is unless you are like me and travel down Court Street, Zelda Road and Fairview Avenue.

If you like the feel of the ride of the old wooden roller coasters I suggest you travel down these streets and many others. You will experience the bumping, jarring and occasional seat lift and loud noises just like a park ride.

Sadly, I sense most would rather go to an amusement park for these types of thrills rather than having to simulate one going to work. I feel the city needs to apply urgent attention to the streets all around Montgomery.

Here’s a thought, if the city can pave those neglected streets like they did South Perry Street sometime soon this would be tremendous progress. I know my car will thank you as will my wallet, my mechanic? Probably not.

