Shooting in Covington County leaves 21-year-old man dead

A shooting in Covington County on Monday has left a 21-year-old man dead, according to the Covington County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to a residence on Gantt Red Level Road at 6:30 p.m. in reference to a call of a person being shot.

Sheriff Dennis Meeks says that when deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a male lying on the floor in a bedroom with injuries from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Meeks identified the deceased male as Brady Dillion Page, of Andalusia.

According to Meeks, no arrests have been made.

