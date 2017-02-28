Markale Hart faces bond hearing in Lee County

A court hearing has been set for Markale Hart on Thursday in Lee County.

That's when a judge will determine whether to gr ant the Lee County district attorney's motion to revoke Hart's bond or allow him to post it.

Dadeville police arrested Hart Sunday night on a DUI charge and possessing a stolen weapon. During his Dadeville arrest, Hart was actually out on bond for the alleged murder of 18-year old Auburn University football player Jakell Mitchell a little more than two years ago.

Right now, Hart's bond on the Dadeville charges is $20,000.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.