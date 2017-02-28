Elmore County woman gets long awaited wish for daughter

Laura Leigh Maschi, struggling with bi-polar and more since she was 18-months old. (Source: Deborah Hays)

There's an update on a story WSFA 12 News reported on from Elmore County.on Feb. 20.



You may recall Deborah Hays was at her wit's end trying to get her own daughter committed. She said at the time 38-year old Laura Leigh Maschi was suffering from a mental illness and had assaulted her more than once over the years.

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office charged Maschi with assault Valentine's Day weekend, but Hays said jail was not the solution for her daughter. She believes long term mental care is.

Hays said Tuesday her daughter is now receiving the care she needs from a Montgomery area mental health facility. She said the charges have been set aside, for now, to see how well Maschi handles her treatment.

