Charges dropped against former ADOC officer in 'fake' inmate assault case

A former Alabama Department of Corrections officer, who was fired after being accused of assaulting an inmate, is speaking out after the charges against him were dropped.

He wants his job back and wants back pay after the ordeal. He also wants an overhaul of the prison system.

Cornelius Simpson was fired from his post at Kilby Correctional Facility in 2016 after being accused of assaulting an inmate named Bobby Campbell. Simpson was brought up on second-degree assault charges, but a Montgomery County Grand Jury issued a no bill ruling in his case.

He addressed the matter Tuesday afternoon at the Montgomery office of his attorney, Julian McPhillips.

Simpson denied and disputed the charges from the beginning, and even received a number of exculpatory witness statements from other prison employees, but Warden Phyllis Billups refused to review those statements.

McPhillips also said a nurse at the correctional facility confirmed there was no evidence of trauma marks on the inmate's body.

"He was arrested in the middle of May for something he never did, for allegedly for assaulting an inmate. Yet he had five or six eye witnesses who were there to say that he didn't do it," McPhillips said during the press conference at his office. "There were never any cuts or bruises on the inmate. it was just a fake report by the inmate to help get back at this guy, I guess, for something the inmate did not like."

He indicated that the inmate who accused Simpson of assaulting him also conned his way out of prison, only to be later recaptured at a hotel in Montgomery in January.

Bobby Campbell, was released from the Barbour County Jail in November. His release was reported as an escape after a fraudulent court document ordering his release was found in his file.

Officials said the fraudulent order raised questions of its authenticity when a person’s name authorizing the inmate’s transfer and release could not be validated.

Campbell was serving time for the second-degree rape of a 13-year-old in 2004.

"This inmate, by the way, is the same inmate who later escaped from prison and has all these fake court documents done to help him escape so it proves the methods the inmates was using of fraud and forgery to get to where he wanted to get," McPhillips added.



According to court documents, the charges against Simpson came after he allegedly struck the known inmate with a closed fist and several times with a baton. Simpson was also accused of choking the inmate by the neck with the intent to cause injury by means of a dangerous instrument.

Simpson appealed the case to the personnel board after they terminated him, but that's been on hold until the outcome of the criminal case.

"Well we have an outcome now. It was no-billed by a grand jury without him even having to appear to testify," McPhillips said. "There was such a terrible lack of a case. They presented to the grand jury and they no-billed it, which means they found no reason to indict him or charge him with anything."

Now that the charges have been dropped, Simpson is asking to be reinstated, to receive full back pay for the time he missed, and reimbursement of attorney fees and other appropriate relief.

Simpson says it's been a hard time for his family, including his wife and four children.

"It's been rough. I've been out of work and can't support my family. I'm just trying to make it. That's all I can do," he said. "Nothing happened and they tried to make something happen that didn't happen."

He worked for the DOC for nearly eight years before he was terminated. On the day in question, Simpson and another officer escorted Bobby Campbell to have a body chart completed, which is standard procedure to examine an inmate when they're leaving or coming into the prison.

"I took him to be placed in a single cell and that was it," Simpson said.

Then suddenly, he was told he was under investigation.

"Two weeks later, I'm down in the ward in the hospital area and I had eight agents around me, handcuffing me and walking me out of the prison," Simpson said.

"They need to get more DOC officers like him. He was one of the best," McPhillips added. "This is just a huge injustice."

The ADOC responded to request for comment stating it, "is continuing to investigate the charges against the former corrections officer and therefore cannot comment further on the case."

McPhillips called on the governor to appoint a new prison commissioner

"I see this as much bigger than just his case. This is a symptom of a lot of other problems. There's chaos and anarchy in the Department of Corrections and it's run amok. Something needs to be done to stop it," he said. "We're calling for a complete reorganization of the Department of Corrections, from top to bottom."

When asked if they would be pursuing any legal action, McPhillips said that Simpson is waiting for the DOC to "do the right thing," but indicated that he has what he feels is a very strong U.S. Constitutional rights violation case against the prison system.

"This is the beginning of what may be a larger battle unless they see the light," McPhillips said.

