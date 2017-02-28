Dale County Commission votes down privatizing waste pickup

The Dale County Commission turned down the idea of privatized solid waste removal and stayed with the Southeast Alabama Solid Waste Disposal Authority.

The commission voted 3-0 on the proposal on Tuesday with one abstain.

County Commission chairman Mark Blankenship brought the idea before the commission, stating it would immediately save over $35,000 annually if they chose to not sign the contract with the Southeast Alabama Solid Waste Disposal Authority.

The commission, however, went the opposite direction of Mr. Blankenship and voted to extend its contract for the next five years.

Blankenship was very vocal after the meeting, voicing his displeasure of the disposal authority.

"I think it's a disaster waiting to happen," said Blankenship. "It's been a 25-year disaster. They've struggled the entire time and they'll continue to struggle."

