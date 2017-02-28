Bill that would allow use of bait during hunting moves through AL House

President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
Even if President Donald Trump withdraws U.S. support for the Paris climate change accord, domestic efforts to battle global warming will continue.More >>
Even if President Donald Trump withdraws U.S. support for the Paris climate change accord, domestic efforts to battle global warming will continue.More >>
The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.More >>
The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.More >>
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.More >>
AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
The Wiregrass AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.More >>
Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.More >>
Friday morning around 9:30 a.m., the Montgomery Biscuits are making a big announcement.More >>
Friday morning around 9:30 a.m., the Montgomery Biscuits are making a big announcement.More >>
Dreamland BBQ has been closed since Monday as it moves just down the street to it's new location at the former Railyard Brewing Co.More >>
Dreamland BBQ has been closed since Monday as it moves just down the street to it's new location at the former Railyard Brewing Co.More >>
A state inmate who escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center in Baldwin County has been captured in Tennessee.More >>
A state inmate who escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center in Baldwin County has been captured in Tennessee.More >>
The City of Auburn is gearing up to launch a pilot program in hopes of encouraging more recycling on the Plains.More >>
The City of Auburn is gearing up to launch a pilot program in hopes of encouraging more recycling on the Plains.More >>
A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.More >>
A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.More >>
Huntsville student Erin Howard was eliminated in the final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night.More >>
Huntsville student Erin Howard was eliminated in the final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night.More >>
Alabama State Troopers are working a two vehicle crash on U.S. 29.More >>
Alabama State Troopers are working a two vehicle crash on U.S. 29.More >>