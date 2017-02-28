Bill that would allow use of bait during hunting moves through AL House

A bill to allow hunting of feral hogs and deer over bait moved through the Alabama House on Tuesday after a long debate.

This bill seems pretty simple but for years now has created a massive debate, grinding the legislature to a halt.

Lawmakers were able to finally push the bill through, which if passed would allow for the hunting over bait and sell licenses to do so on private land.

But when it comes to the deer baiting, this issue really revolves on whether or not you see deer baiting as hunting or killing.

For the bill's sponsor, Representative Jack Williams, This bill doesn't force you to do anything.

"I think if you want to hunt the traditional way, you can still hunt that way; it's not forced upon you that you've got to do it. If you own the land and you don't want to feed on it, you still go out and climb a tree or run dogs across or whatever, you know?"

Williams says the bill will also help control the population of feral hogs.

It will now move to the Senate.

