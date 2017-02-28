Enterprise High School tornado victims' moms still coping decade later

Donna Tompkins puts flags on the memorials to her son, Mikey, and 7 others every year. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

They are the Enterprise 8: A.J. Jackson, Jamie Vidensek, Katie Strunk, Michael Bowen, Michelle Wilson, Mikey Tompkins, Peter Dunn, and Ryan Mohler.

"I remember waking up March 2 and thinking how can I get through today?" Mikey Tompkins' mother, Donna Tompkins, recalls. "And then a week later, how did I get through that week, and a year and then 10 years? Some days it feels like 10 years and some days it feels like just a day."

Each year around the anniversary of his death, Tompkins puts flags at the memorial dedicated to Mikey and the seven other students who died March 1, 2007. For her, it's hard to believe a decade has passed.

"He'd be 27," she calculates. "I know with his friends, they've finished college and have jobs, are getting married and children. So yeah, a mom's heart does break a little bit wishing that he could go through some of that. But I know that he's in a better place and the peace that I have with that helps get us through."

Since Mikey's death, Tompkins has welcomed three grandsons and they each know about Mikey.

"They talk about him just like he was here…like they know him," she explains. "So I think that's a neat thing, too. We celebrate his birthday. We make a birthday cake and sing, 'Happy birthday, Uncle Mikey,' so they still feel connected to him."

It's the same for Leeanne Mohler, whose son Ryan, was among the victims. He's a topic of conversation every day.

Like Donna Tompkins, Mohler works to keep her son's memory alive. She encourages others to, "Love each other because today could be the last day that you see them."

"They all believed in the Lord," Mohler says." They all knew that they could go home at any time, that the Lord could call them home. And they were ready to go."

"When Mikey was younger, in vacation bible school, he made a picture that we have hanging on the refrigerator," his mom admits. "It says 'God has a plan for my life' and I look at that almost every day because His plan is still going."

The families have set up a scholarship in memory of the students. You can support the fund by purchasing a shirt at Enterprise T-shirts.

