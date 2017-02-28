Former Enterprise principal recalls tornado that killed 8 students

Ten years have passed since a tornado hit the city of Enterprise in south Alabama. Nine people were killed, including eight Enterprise High School students who were crouching the school's hallways trying to take cover. The ninth victim, Edna Strickland, 83, died at her nearby home.

The tornado was a monstrous EF-4 with winds that could have topped 260 miles per hour.

There's not a day that goes by that Rick Rainer does not think about March 1st, 2007. He was then principal at Enterprise High.

"It made me appreciate life more because I saw firsthand how fleeting that can be, how fragile life is," Rainer explained. He lost eight students that day, including one of his daughter's best friend, Katie Strunk.

Rainer's daughter was at the school when the tornado hit. It was over an hour before he knew if she was okay.

"It gave me a greater appreciation for my own children and the blessing a child is to their parents," he went on. "It certainly made me, I think, a better principal."

Rainer will speak at Wednesday's Night of Remembrance. His message, difficult to write at times, will be one of sadness and celebration.

"Even in the midst of the tragedy and the loss of life and how difficult that was, you have to, I don't know, sometimes you swell up with pride knowing how we did afterwards. The surviving three years without a school. The class of 2010. Those kids that came the year after the tornado, they never had a traditional high school. They never walked through the halls, they never had a locker. They never did a lot of the things that a high school student had to do. They basically went to college from the 10th to the 12th grade. You just have to admire them and be so proud of them."

Rainer eventually left Enterprise to take a principal's position in Auburn. He retired but will start back to work at a private school in Eufaula this summer.

