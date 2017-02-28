Josh: Strong storms likely late Wednesday

A WARM NIGHT: Clouds will slowly increase across the state tonight; temperatures will drop only into the lower 60s by sunrise Wednesday. Fairly warm for a February night!

STORMS ARRIVE LATE WEDNESDAY: A few isolated pockets of rain are possible during the morning and early afternoon hours, but widespread, heavy rain is unlikely before 4pm. In fact, for many of us, Wednesday will simply a dry day. Then, by late afternoon and evening, a fast-moving line of storms will sweep quickly across Alabama, bringing a risk of lightning, damaging wind and small hail in the stronger storm cores.

BREAKING DOWN THE SEVERE RISK: We think the window for severe storms opens in west Alabama around 4pm; the line of storms will then sweep eastward, affecting Montgomery, Prattville and Millbrook between 6-10pm, then pushing into southeast Alabama after 10pm.

Wind fields are fairly unidirectional through the atmosphere (meaning that the wind direction at the ground is roughly the same as at the cloud level), which reduces the tornado threat to near-zero. But, those same winds are fairly intense aloft, so the stronger storm cores could produce some gusts of wind of 45-55mph. And, with cold air aloft, some small hail is possible, too.

THE BOTTOM LINE: This is a low-end severe weather risk, but all it takes is one storm. So, stay weather aware between 4pm and midnight Wednesday; be in a position to receive weather warnings and react quickly if one is issued for your area. The main concern is damaging wind, with a smaller risk of small hail or a brief, isolated tornado. There's no need for fear, panic or hysteria; for many, this will simply be some rain and some wind.

AFTER THE STORMS: Noticeably cooler air rolls into the state after the storms depart; we'll see high temperatures drop into the 60s Thursday through Saturday, much closer to normal for early March. Lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. The chance of rain falls to zero Thursday through Sunday. In summary - dry and a little cooler.

Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist