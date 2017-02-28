Montgomery Co. authorities searching for missing woman believed to be in danger

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks following an altercation at a Montgomery residence.

Christina Ann Haywood Bloss was last seen on Feb. 18 after allegedly being involved in a physical altercation at 30 Pinewood Drive.

Since the incident, there has been no contact with Bloss, which is unusual, according to her family and friends. She normally contacts one of her children every two days.

Anyone who may know her current whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's department immediately or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Authorities believe Bloss may be in extreme danger.

