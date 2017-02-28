ASU holds suicide prevention training as part of ongoing program

The College of Health Sciences Department of Rehabilitation Studies at Alabama State University partnered with the Council on Substance Abuse to hold a suicide prevention training event on Tuesday.

The event was titled “Question, Persuade and Refer Training.”

Dr. Joseph Pete, an assistant professor in the department, serves as the project director for the suicide education gr ant that was awarded to ASU in 2015.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration gave the $196,000 gr ant to ASU for a three-year period to be used to create programs, initiate events and allow for resources for people on and off campus.

“This is a gr ant of regional and national significance,” Pete said. “It will allow us to empower and train students to go back out in the community and be able to identify at-risk, suicidal, behavior.”

Tuesday’s event is one of a number of ways Pete said his team is working to spread awareness and allow for people who are suffering to know their options before it is too late.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the suicide rate in Alabama is almost twice as high as the homicide rate. The research Pete presented stated that it was the 11th leading cause of death in Alabama.

Pete said his first year overseeing the gr ant was used to establish an advisory board and put plans in place to begin training. He said now that training has officially started, the next step is to allow for the influence to spread throughout the campus and into the community.

Anyone who wants to participate in the suicide prevention program at ASU is encouraged to contact Dr. Pete at 334-229-8776 or COSA at 334-262-1629.

ADPH also has a help hotline at 1-800-273-8255

