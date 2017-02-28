Montgomery authorities see significant increase in child abuse, neglect cases

Investigators continue to work on a severe child neglect case, where three children were reportedly living in deplorable conditions with feces and urine on the floor.

Child advocacy workers say they are seeing a spike in child neglect cases, something this region hadn’t reported until 2016. They are using this case to ask everyone to be more aware of their surroundings, especially children in their neighborhood.

“This issue crosses all socio-economic lines,” Child Protect Executive Director Jannah Bailey explained. “If you know kids live in a house, and you normally saw them playing outside on a Saturday and then you don’t see them anymore, that may be something you need to check on.”

The neglect cases are all the same, the victims weren't enrolled in school, drugs, predominately meth, is in the home, they are living in extreme filth and the majority need immediate medical attention.

“Even in the worst situations, this is the norm for these children, this is all they have known,” Bailey explained. “That’s what we tell kids, ‘you aren’t

in trouble’, but our job is to make sure kids are safe, to make sure they have a safe place to live where an adult isn’t hurting them, where they are fed, clothed and educated.”

Bailey stresses any concern of child abuse or neglect is not too small to report to DHR. Mandatory reporting laws allow anyone to make an anonymous report to their county DHR.

“The number of times I have made reports myself, I have never been asked to come to court, I have never been subpoenaed,” Bailey stated. “We always have to err on the side of the child.”

Child Protect has seen an increase in cases across the board. Last week, they conducted 24 forensic interviews in four days.

“It was just unbelievable,” Bailey admitted. “One of the things we are doing to address that, as of tomorrow, March 1, we are opening satellite offices in Elmore and Autauga counties and putting staff there to alleviate the increase we are seeing in Montgomery.”

No word if child abuse is on the increase or more reports are being filed.

Here is a list of county DHR offices where anonymous reports of child abuse and neglect can be filed.

