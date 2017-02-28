Andalusia man dies from gunshot wound in Elba

The Elba Police Department is investigating the death of a man from a gunshot wound Monday, according to Elba Police Chief Freddy Hanchey.

Hanchey said officers were called to an area near Highway 84 and County Road 501 where construction equipment was parked around 4 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and his coworkers performing CPR.

The victim, identified as Nicholas Tyler Bolling, 27, of Andalusia, was transported to Medical Center Enterprise. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Hanchey said they are investigating this case like any other fatal shooting, and an autopsy has been ordered. He wouldn't give details about the circumstances of the shooting.

The chief also didn't provide details about why the man was in this location or what kind of work he was doing.

No arrests have been made in the case.

