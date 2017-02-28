BTW-Magnet falls to Madison Academy in 4A Final Four, 68-24

Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.More >>
Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.More >>
With 20 years of coaching track and field at Alabama State University under his belt, head coach Ritchie Beene is heading to the NCAA National Championships for the third time.More >>
With 20 years of coaching track and field at Alabama State University under his belt, head coach Ritchie Beene is heading to the NCAA National Championships for the third time.More >>
Brad Bohannon, the 2015 American Baseball Coaches Association and Baseball America National Assistant Coach of the Year, has been named head baseball coach at The University of Alabama, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced on Thursday.More >>
Brad Bohannon, the 2015 American Baseball Coaches Association and Baseball America National Assistant Coach of the Year, has been named head baseball coach at The University of Alabama, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced on Thursday.More >>
Troy athletics kicked off the 2017 Trojan Tour right in the heart of Trojan Territory, Veterans Memorial Stadium.More >>
Troy athletics kicked off the 2017 Trojan Tour right in the heart of Trojan Territory, Veterans Memorial Stadium.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits are hoping to hit a home run, before the game even starts by supporting Alabama's music scene.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits are hoping to hit a home run, before the game even starts by supporting Alabama's music scene.More >>
Ivan Pelaez’s excellence from the mound coupled with a methodical offensive attacked that capitalized on five errors lifted second-seeded Faulkner (53-11) to a 5-3 victory over top-seeded Oklahoma City (50-10) in this afternoon's elimination-game showdown here at Harris Field in the Avista-NAIA World Series.More >>
Ivan Pelaez’s excellence from the mound coupled with a methodical offensive attacked that capitalized on five errors lifted second-seeded Faulkner (53-11) to a 5-3 victory over top-seeded Oklahoma City (50-10) in this afternoon's elimination-game showdown here at Harris Field in the Avista-NAIA World Series.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.More >>
Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.More >>
The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced its 2017 All-America honorees Thursday at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City and Alabama junior pitcher Alexis Osorio has been selected as a First Team All-American.More >>
The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced its 2017 All-America honorees Thursday at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City and Alabama junior pitcher Alexis Osorio has been selected as a First Team All-American.More >>
Several game times and updates have been set for the upcoming 2017 football season for the Troy Trojans.More >>
Several game times and updates have been set for the upcoming 2017 football season for the Troy Trojans.More >>