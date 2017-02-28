BTW-Magnet falls to Madison Academy in 4A Final Four, 68-24

Madison Academy (34-1) defeated Booker T. Washington Magnet of Montgomery 68-24 in the second semifinal of the 2017 AHSAA Class 4A State Basketball Championships Tuesday to set up a 4 p.m. Friday date with defending state champion Deshler (34-0) at the BJCC Legacy Arena.

The Mustangs of Coach Brian Privett led 20-9 after one quarter and 40-13 at halftime in notching their 34th win of the season. Freshman 6-foot-2 center Destinee McGhee dominated inside with 18 points and 15 rebounds. She was 8-of-10 from the field. Another freshman, point guard Jaden Langford added 12 points and six assists, and sophomore Damayia Calvert added 11 points for Madison Academy. Makiyah Parker also had 11 rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets (15-8) of Coach Teklia Roberson got 10 points from senior point guard Jada Davison. She was 5-of-5 at the foul line and BTW finished perfect on its seven free throws for the game. Paige Towns added eight points and seven rebounds, and K.T. Blanding had eight boards and four steals.

(Courtesy: AHSAA)