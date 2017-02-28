2-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Dale County

Alabama State Troopers say a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday in Dale County has left one person dead and one other injured.

Max Earl Skinner, 75, of Ozark, was killed when the 1988 Toyota truck he was driving collided with a 2009 Mercury Marquis driven by Wearlee Samuel Thompson, 57, also from Ozark.

Skinner was not using a seatbelt at the time of the accident. He was transported by air to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Thompson was not injured, but a passenger in his vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Troopers, the crash occurred at 3:40 p.m. on Dale County Road 36, three miles east of the Dale-Coffee county line.

