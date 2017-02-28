2-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Dale County

Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.More >>
It was the first time since 2013 that the bee declared a sole champion. After three straight years of ties, the bee added a tiebreaker test this year.More >>
Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.More >>
A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.More >>
President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to reinstate his travel ban blocking entry from six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
Friday morning around 9:30 a.m., the Montgomery Biscuits are making a big announcement.More >>
Dreamland BBQ has been closed since Monday as it moves just down the street to it's new location at the former Railyard Brewing Co.More >>
A state inmate who escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center in Baldwin County has been captured in Tennessee.More >>
