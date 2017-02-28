Alabama prosecutor makes history by graduating from police academy

A prosecutor graduated from the Montgomery Police Academy on Tuesday, marking a first for the state of Alabama.

CJ Robinson is the Chief Deputy District Attorney in the 19th judicial circuit covering Elmore, Autauga, and Chilton counties.

His boss, District Attorney Randall Houston spent time as a young prosecutor with the Central Alabama Drug Task Force and his interactions with law enforcement in some very dangerous situations had a marked impact on him and changed the way he prosecuted cases.

He wanted CJ to have that experience, but couldn’t afford to put him on the drug task force due to their caseload, instead he sent him to the academy.

Houston said when he retired, he wanted to make sure he was leaving his office to the most qualified person who would stand up for law enforcement.

