Auburn Tigers hit the field for first day of football practice

Spring ball is alive and well on the Plains and no we're not talking about baseball or softball, it's all about football as the 2017 season kicked off for the Tigers on Tuesday.

Gus Malzahn said there are five quarterbacks that will be evaluated by new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and of course, we got those first looks at transfer Jarett Stidham.

"Starting out, we're gonna have five quarterbacks and that's gonna be the challenge early on to make sure to give all those guys reps so Chip can properly evaluate those guys," said Head Coach Gus Malzahn.

Those, of course, will all be widdled down throughout the 15 practices by Chip Lindsey. Sean White is still nursing an arm injury that he suffered during the 2016 season, leaving a lot of time for Stidham to get reps under center.

Chandler Cox shared more insight than anyone into the new quarterback, considering they're roommates.

"He's my roommate actually; so when I go in there, he's always watching film," Cox said. "Every single day he's watching film whether it's for an hour, two hours. He's just a good kid, got a good head on his shoulders. He just really wants to compete and help this team out."

Spring also brings a new sense of urgency for Coach Malzahn and his players

"You know, I think we're in a good spot staff wise and in a good spot player wise so really, just looking forward to getting out there in the Spring and watching everybody do their job," Malzahn said.

Senior defensive back Tray Matthews says the goal is, "I just wanna get that SEC Championship. We're gonna take it one step at a time. We've got Spring ball today and we're gonna get after it that's what I'm looking forward to right now."

At least 10 players will be out of spring practice as well due to injuries, personal matters and no longer being a part of the roster. The two no longer with the team are DB Markell Boston and DB/RB Stephen Davis Jr.

WR Darius Slayton is recovering from hernia surgery and will return to the team when spring practice concludes. WR Kyle Davis is currently missing practice due to "personal business" however Malzahn said there is a possibility he will return after Spring Break.

Auburn returns to the practice field on Thursday where, following that practice, we will hear from Defensive Coordinator Kevin Steele.

