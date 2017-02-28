Alabama lawmakers react to President Trump's address to Congress

President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, for his address to a joint session of Congress. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image via AP)

President Donald Trump addressed the United States Congress for the first time since taking office on Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

Trump laid out the plan to lawmakers that his administration plans on taking during his time in office.

Following his address, Alabama lawmakers reacted to Trump's speech.

Governor Robert Bentley said:

President Trump delivered an inspirational address tonight to the American people that was both encouraging and effective. President Trump directly addressed in practical terms solutions to problems that have challenged our people for decades. And our President offered the right encouragement to spur us onward to meet our issues head on. I want to personally thank President Trump for his gracious time meeting with myself and governors across our great country this week. I am especially encouraged by his commitment he spoke of in tonight’s address to allow Governors and their states the flexibility to solve problems such as accessible and affordable healthcare. That is a breath of fresh air to hear for Governors such as myself who have dealt with overreaching federal restrictions, unfunded mandates and job-killing policies for years. Americans should know after hearing tonight’s address, we have a President who is clearly a friend to all of our citizens and all of our states.

Senator Richard Shelby released the following statement:

In tonight’s address, President Trump laid out his vision for the nation and reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the American people have the opportunity to succeed. His remarks were a refreshing change from the last eight years, and I look forward to working with him on the many priorities discussed. In particular, I stand ready to work with the President on overhauling our broken tax code, rolling back burdensome rules and regulations, and getting Washington out of the way so that Americans can get back to work. It’s time for us to deliver on our promises for the American people.

Senator Luther Strange said the following:

It was truly an honor to be part of this historical moment. Like the millions of Americans who voted for real change in Washington, I found it refreshing to hear from a President who is keeping the promises he made to Americans when he ran for office. Just as he said, he is already taking steps to secure our border, repeal Obamacare and rebuild our military. I am even more encouraged after hearing the President share plans to reform our complicated tax code to allow Alabama families to keep more of their hard-earned money, and roll back bureaucratic red tape that is an unnecessary burden to Alabama small businesses. His cabinet nominees show his commitment to protecting our constitutional rights, caring for our Veterans and ensuring a quality education for every child, regardless of their zip code. This is an exciting time in America and I know that Alabamians are optimistic and ready to dream big for the first time, in a long time. It is truly an honor to serve in the Senate and help our President ensure all Americans have the opportunity to make our future a brighter one.

Congressman Mike Rogers had this to say:

I was thrilled to hear President Trump lay out his optimistic vision for America’s future. We now have a president that is determined to work on the behalf of the American people first. President Trump’s dedication to enforcing our country’s immigration laws is critical to our safety and economy. For far too long, the executive branch has turned a blind eye to folks who are here in the country illegally and therefore, breaking the law. With Attorney General Sessions, the laws on the books will be enforced and the safety of our communities will be the highest priority. I am extremely grateful for President Trump’s pledge to increase investment in our national defense. To fully rebuild our military from the neglect of the Obama administration will require an extraordinary commitment. We must invest the amount of funding necessary to make our military the greatest force on Earth. This massive investment is a national priority and must be viewed as a unique effort outside of the annual grind of the appropriations process. Providing for our national defense is a constitutional requirement. Unfortunately, initial reports of the 2018 defense budget numbers from the Office of Management and Budget will not ensure military readiness. But as a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I look forward to working closely with Secretary Mattis to increase the budget commitment to our national defense, and help achieve President Trump’s goal of making our military great again.

Congressman Bradley Byrne said:

President Trump came before Congress tonight with a clear plan for action on behalf of the American people. From health care to immigration to national defense to infrastructure, the President laid out a clear agenda that will spur economic growth, keep the American people safe, get the government off our backs, and expand opportunity. I stand committed and ready to get to work on enacting these policies. The American people spoke clearly last November when they elected a unified Republican government, and now it is time for action.

Representative Martha Roby released this statement:

Tonight President Trump laid out several ways his administration and Congress can work together to rebuild our nation. I am particularly encouraged by his calls to properly fund our military, improve veterans’ health care, and secure our border. These are issues important to the Alabamians I represent, and I look forward to working with the Trump Administration to deliver results.

Representative Terri Sewell responded by saying:

Tonight I attended the Joint Session of Congress with an open mind and the sincere hope to hear from President Trump on how his administration will work to build a better life for all Americans. However, I was deeply disappointed that President Trump did not offer any real solutions for the millions of Americans who will be hurt by repeal of the Affordable Care Act, for those who continue to struggle economically, and for those working to obtain a quality education. When it comes to healthcare, the economy, and the many other issues President Trump touched on tonight, we need more solutions and less rhetoric. On the issue of national security, President Trump used his address to recommend additional funding for our armed forces, but he failed to recognize the threat to security that Russian interference in our elections represents. A full investigation of this issue is imperative to our national security. If President Trump is committed building a safer, more secure country, he should support the investigation into his staff’s ties with Russia and release his tax returns to eliminate concerns about any conflicts of interest.

