ON TIA: 2 mothers remember their sons, 10 years after the Enterprise tornado

Today marks 10 years since a deadly tornado hit the city of Enterprise. Nine people died in the storm; eight of them were Enterprise High School students who were huddled together in a hallway.

Reporter Bethany Davis is LIVE in Enterprise where that High School used to stand. This morning Bethany will talk to the parents of two of the students killed and now honored, along with Dr. Jim Reese, who was the Superintendent of Enterprise Schools when the tornado touched down.

A memorial honoring each of their lives will take place this evening. Families of the students will be in attendance, as will former school principal Rick Rainer, who will speak at the memorial. We will livestream the ceremony starting at 6 p.m. It will also be available live on our Facebook page.

Here are some of the other stories we're focusing on during the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Alabama:

WEATHER: First Alert Meteorologist Eric Snitil is tracking the potential for strong storms later this evening. He will give us the latest details for today's forecast coming up.

FIRST ALERT: The window for severe weather today opens after 3pm. Damaging winds & small hail are the main threats. pic.twitter.com/mh9Gxekkel — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) March 1, 2017

CRAZY VIDEO: A Louisiana 18-year-old is back in police custody after authorities say he led them on a chase with speeds pushing 115 miles per hour. The suspect lost control during that chase and the stolen truck went airborne, landing on a car parked at a restaurant. Coming up at 6:35 a.m. we have video of that crash and details about the suspect and his arrest.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.