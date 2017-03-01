Birmingham man killed in crash east of Tuskegee

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Birmingham man, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

Corporal Jess Thornton says Jerry Jessie, 61, was killed when he was struck by a 2003 Toyota Camry around 8:51 p.m. Tuesday. The crash happened on Rogers Road in the Brownsville community, about 10 miles east of Tuskegee.

No other details surrounding this crash have been released at this time.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.