Birmingham man killed in crash east of Tuskegee

According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.More >>
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded the City of Dothan a grant to help improve brownfield properties in the circle city Thursday.More >>
Hurry home early, hurry on home.More >>
Allies aghast at US abandoning chief effort to slow global warming, but Trump says it's the best decision for Americans.More >>
One inmate is in serious condition after a stabbing at the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore.More >>
Alabama's State Auditor Jim Zeigler often claims no one is held accountable for missing state property.More >>
In the news station mail bin, you can find many things. From community programs to letters asking for event coverage and on some occasions, letters asking for help.More >>
