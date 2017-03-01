Man charged after January robbery in Montgomery

A Montgomery man is facing robbery charges after police say he robbed a victim at gunpoint in January, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Capt. Regina Duckett says Damien Keith Jackson is charged with burglary third-degree and robbery first-degree.

The charges are related to an incident that happened on January 29th in the 2400 block of Hickman street. Duckett says around 4:15 p.m. Jackson entered the residence of the victim, which he knew, and robbed him.

Court documents show that Jackson robbed the victim at gunpoint, taking about $600 worth of currency. He then fled the scene.

Duckett says Jackson was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on February 28th.

Jackson was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center under a $60,000 bond.

